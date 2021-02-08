Stock Alert: Esports Entertainment Rises 25%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) are gaining nearly 25% on Monday morning despite no-stock related news to drive the shares.

US stocks gained on Monday morning, as oil prices increased and investors expect new round of stimulus spending will strengthen the economy.

GMBL is currently trading at $9.60, up $1.88 or 24.35%, on the Nasdaq.

Esports Entertainment operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events.

