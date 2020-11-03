Markets
ESPR

Stock Alert: Esperior Therapeutics Down 11% On Wider Q3 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) shares are sliding nearly 11 percent on Tuesday morning trade as the company reported wider net loss for the third quarter from the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $25.83, down 10.90 percent from the previous close of $28.99. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $24.70 to $76.98 on average volume of 579,989.

For the third quarter, the company reported net loss of $85.44, compared to net loss of $68.38 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, net loss widened to $3.07 from $2.52 last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss of $2.48 per share.

Revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $3.83 million from $981K a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $42.84 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular