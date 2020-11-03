Stock Alert: Esperior Therapeutics Down 11% On Wider Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) shares are sliding nearly 11 percent on Tuesday morning trade as the company reported wider net loss for the third quarter from the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $25.83, down 10.90 percent from the previous close of $28.99. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $24.70 to $76.98 on average volume of 579,989.

For the third quarter, the company reported net loss of $85.44, compared to net loss of $68.38 million in the previous year. On a per share basis, net loss widened to $3.07 from $2.52 last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss of $2.48 per share.

Revenue for the quarter more than tripled to $3.83 million from $981K a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $42.84 million.

