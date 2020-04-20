Stock Alert: Eros International Spikes 16% On Merger News

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eros International Plc. (EROS) are climbing more than 16 percent or $0.50 in Monday's trading at $3.55.

Eros, an Indian entertainment company, and Hollywood media firm STX Filmworks, said Friday they have entered into a definitive stock-for-stock merger agreement. In the transaction, STX Entertainment will merge with a newly formed subsidiary of Eros International and survive as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eros International.

STX Entertainment has released 34 films grossing over $1.5 billion in global box office receipts, including such leading titles as 'Hustlers', 'Bad Moms' and 'The Upside'. The combined company, to be called Eros STX Global Corporation, will have a robust pipeline of feature length films and episodic content with well-established positions in the United States, India and China. It will have a revamped capital structure, with $125 million of incremental equity.

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2020. Following the consummation of the transaction, the combined company will be publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock has traded in a range of $1.10 to $9.04 in the past 52 weeks.

