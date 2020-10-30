Stock Alert: Equillium Up 14% After FDA Clears COVID-19 Trial Of Itolizumab

(RTTNews) - Shares of Equillium, Inc. (EQ) are gaining more than 14 percent or $0.86 in Friday's morning trade at $6.86.

Thursday, Equillium said it has received FDA clearance to commence a phase III clinical trial of Itolizumab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome or ARDS. The company plans to begin patient enrollment in the trial named EQUINOX in the fourth quarter, with initial clinical data expected mid-year 2021.

Equillium has traded in a range of $2.20 to $27.05 in the past 52 weeks.

