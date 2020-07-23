Stock Alert: Equifax Shares Rising As Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc. (EFX) shares are trading higher as its second-quarter earnings surpassed analysts' estimates. The stock is currently at $178.96, up 6.52 percent from its previous close of $168.01. The company reported earnings of $95.9 million, up from $66.8 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.78, compared to $0.55 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings for the second quarter were $1.60. On average, Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.29 per share. Revenue for the quarter increased to $982.8 million from $880 million in the prior year. Analysts were looking for $921.32 million.

