Stock Alert: Eos Energy Enterprises Gains 12%

(RTTNews) - Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) shares are rising on Monday morning trade as the company announced a firm order from EnerSmart for up to 180MWh of energy storage for the next two years.

The shares are currently at $23.47, up 12.63 percent from the previous close of $20.84. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $10.01 -$25.80 on average volume of 1,619,076.

