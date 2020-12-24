Markets
Stock Alert: EoS Energy Enterprises Down 11%

(RTTNews) - Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) shares are on a decline on Thursday morning trade after a short spell of bullish days. Today, there have been no stock-specific announcement by the company that could drive the stock down.

Currently, the shares are at $20.48, down 11.46 percent from the previous close of $23.13. The shares have traded in a range of $10.01 to $23.50 on average volume of 1,503,008 for the last 52 weeks. Earlier the shares of the zinc-based energy storage systems provider were showing an uptrend after the publication of a report by the Bountless Impact Research and Analytics that the Zinc Technology had 84 percent lower carbon footprint compared to Lithium-ion report.

