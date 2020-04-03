Stock Alert: EOG Resources Rises 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) are rising almost 5 percent in Friday's trading at $40.21 despite the absence of any stock-specific news. The shares have traded in a range of $27.00 to $107.89 in the past 52 weeks.

EOG Resources is a Houston, Texas-based oil and gas producer.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday to extend gains from the previous session, as OPEC scheduled an urgent meeting with Russia and other oil producers next week to agree to output cuts and end a brutal price war.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate or WTI crude futures are currently gaining $2.15 or 8.49 percent to $27.47 a barrel, after having soared by 24.7 percent on Thursday for the biggest one-day percentage gain on record.

