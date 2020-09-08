Stock Alert: EOG Resources Loses 5%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) are declining more than 5 percent or $2.28 in Tuesday's morning trade at $40.85. EOG Resources is a Houston, Texas-based oil and gas producer.

Crude oil prices are falling almost 8 percent on Tuesday amid worries about weak demand. WTI crude is trading at $36.68 a barrel, down $3.09 or 7.77 percent.

EOG Resources has traded in a range of $22.65 to $51.56 in the past 52 weeks.

