Stock Alert: Envision Solar Hits 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Envision Solar International, Inc. (EVSI) are climbing more than 14 percent or $1.69 in Friday's morning trade at $13.29, after touching a new 52-week high of $13.88 earlier despite the absence of any specific news that can move the stock.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday despite concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Recent upbeat news on a potential coronavirus vaccine seemingly has traders looking toward an eventual future where the pandemic no longer weighs on the economy.

Earlier this week, San Diego, California-based Envision Solar said it has deployed its EV ARC electric vehicle charging infrastructure product for Envoy's on-demand shared electric vehicles in Los Angeles County.

Envision Solar has traded in a range of $3.90 to $13.88 in the past 52 weeks.

