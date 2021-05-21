Markets
ENVB

Stock Alert: Enveric Biosciences Gains 12%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) shares are trading more than 16 percent on Friday morning, continuing a positive trend since May 14. There was no corporate announcement today to influence stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $2.72, up 12 percent from the previous close of $2.43 on a volume of 17,377,624. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.48-$21.20 on average volume of 6,099,422.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENVB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular