Stock Alert: Enveric Biosciences Gains 12%

(RTTNews) - Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) shares are trading more than 16 percent on Friday morning, continuing a positive trend since May 14. There was no corporate announcement today to influence stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $2.72, up 12 percent from the previous close of $2.43 on a volume of 17,377,624. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $1.48-$21.20 on average volume of 6,099,422.

