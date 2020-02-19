Markets
ENPH

Stock Alert: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Shares Hit New 52-Week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) are rallying above 35% and touched a new 52-week high of $55.76 today. On Feb. 18, the company reported stellar Q4 results.

The company's Q4 net income was $116.7 million or $0.88 per share versus $709 thousand or $0.01 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income amounted to $52.0 million or $0.39 per share, higher than the previous year's income of $5.09 million or $0.04 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $210.0 million from $92.3 million generated a year ago.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the company sees revenue in a range of $200 million - $210 million, including $44.5 million of revenue for ITC safe harbor shipments. Eight Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $173.93 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENPH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular