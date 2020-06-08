Stock Alert: Enochian Biosciences Soars 140%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) surged nearly 140% on Monday morning. The clinical stage biotechnology company said it successfully completed a INTERACT meeting with the FDA for a potential cure for HIV.

ENOB is currently trading at $9.82, up $5.70 or 138.35%, on the Nasdaq.

Enochian announced the completion of an Initial Targeted Engagement for Regulatory Advice (INTERACT) meeting with the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies.

The meeting focused on the pathway forward for ENOB-HV-01, which is a novel approach to autologous stem cell transplantation, with the potential to cure HIV.

Mark Dybul, Executive Vice-Chair of Enochian BioSciences, said, "We look forward to advancing our thoughtful and deliberate pre-clinical work during the remainder of this year and into early next, leading to a pre-IND submission in 2021."

