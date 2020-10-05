Markets
Stock Alert: Enlivex Therapeutics Rise Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) are up more than 30% Monday morning, continuing the momentum following positive Covid-19 drug results.

On October 1, the company had reported positive top-line results from the study of its Covid-19 drug candidate, Allocetra.

The stock gained nearly 60% in the last two days.

Enlivex stock is currently trading at $14.12, nearing to its 52-week high of $16.94.

