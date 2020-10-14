Stock Alert: Energy Focus Touches New High After Launching Coronavirus Disinfectant Products

(RTTNews) - Shares of sustainable LED lighting and human-centric lighting technologies provider Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) are surging more than 20% Wednesday morning after the company launched a portfolio of germicidal UV-C Disinfection products, designed to destroy various pathogens including Covid-19 causing SARS-CoV-2.

The stock touched a new high of $11.60 this morning.

The company said the products are with advanced, patent-pending technologies designed to destroy 99.9+ percent of various pathogens, including influenza and coronaviruses such as SARS and SARS-CoV-2, in the air or on surfaces to improve indoor hygiene and sanitation.

Three initial products - nUVo, a portable air disinfection tower for small offices and homes, abUV, an integrated LED lighting and UV-C air disinfection Troffer, and mUVe, an autonomous surface and floor disinfection robot are available for pre-order on the Company's e-commerce website.

Deliveries are expected to start during the first quarter of 2021.

