Stock Alert: Energous Corporation Skyrockets On FCC Certification

(RTTNews) - Shares of Energous Corporation (WATT) are surging more than 171 percent or $1.79 to $2.84 in Tuesday's trading. Energous Corp. is a developer of wire-free charging solutions.

Tuesday, Energous Corp. said it has received a FCC certification under Part 18 for its new advanced WattUp over-the-air wireless charging transmitter. The architecture of the new transmitter eliminates the use of beamforming techniques while passing applicable FCC regulatory health and safety standards. The company expects the new technology to make it easier for consumer electronic, medical, industrial and automotive manufactures to integrate the WattUp technology due to its simplified design, smaller footprint and reduced cost.

The company's WattUp wireless power technology consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices.

The stock has traded in a range of $0.61 to $5.38 in the past 52 weeks.

