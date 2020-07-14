Markets
Stock Alert: Endurance International Up 25% As Co. Sees Revenues Above Consensus

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI) are currently gaining nearly 25% on Tuesday morning, after the company issued a revenue guidance for the second quarter and full year 2020, which is above Wall Street analysts' estimates.

EIGI is currently trading at $4.89, up $0.95 or 24.11%, on the Nasdaq.

For the second quarter, Endurance International sees revenues of about $274 million, compared to analysts' consensus of $271.25 million. The company expects 2020 revenue of about $1.1 billion, compared to analysts' consensus of $1.09 billion.

