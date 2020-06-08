Stock Alert: Emergent BioSolutions Down 18%

(RTTNews) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) shares are falling on Monday morning trade as the District Court of New Jersey has found its partner Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s claims for Narcan nasal spray invalid.

The global life sciences company has said on June 6 that it will appeal against the U.S. District Court's ruling in favor of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Opiant and its commercial partner Emergent have filed the lawsuit alleging that Teva's generic version of Narcan has infringed a patent. The nasal spray was intended to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Currently, the shares of Emergent BioSolutions are at $70.65, down 18.69 percent, from its previous close of $86.91. The shares gapped down at open and currently at a more than average volume of 1,039,998.

