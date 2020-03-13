Stock Alert: Emergent BioSolutions Climbs 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) are up more than 5% Friday morning. The stock is at $59.41. It has traded in the range of $39.11- $71.19 in the last 52-weeks.

The stock has been rising on the news of it starting the development of two product candidates for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), announced on March 11. Since then, the stock has risen 13%.

Human polyclonal hyperimmune with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-HIG) is being developed as a potential treatment for severe hospitalized patients and protection for at-risk individuals, and Equine-derived polyclonal hyperimmune with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-EIG) is being developed as a potential treatment for severe hospitalized patients.

These product candidates are being developed on Emergent's proprietory hyperimmune platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.