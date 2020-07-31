Markets
EBS

Stock Alert: Emergent BioSolutions Climbs 12% On Quarterly Results, Outook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) are rising more than 12% Friday morning on positive earnings surprise in the second quarter. The company also raised its full-revenue outlook, better than analysts' view.

For the second quarter, the company recorded adjusted net income of $105.7 million, or $1.98 per share, versus $10.2 million, or $0.20 per share a year ago, and compared with $0.68, expected by the analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $394.7 million from $243.2 million last year.

For the third quarter, the company forecasts revenues between $420 million and $450 million. The consensus estimate is at $420.17 million.

For the full year, Emergent has raised its revenue outlook to the range of $1.5 billion - $1.6 billion from the previous view of $1.175 billion - $1.275 billion. Analysts see revenue of $1.39 billion for the year.

Last week, Emergent had signed an agreement worth $174 million to provide contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services for large-scale commercial manufacturing for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular