Stock Alert: Emergent BioSolutions Climb On Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of healthcare company Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) are gaining more than 5% Friday morning after it reported net profit for the fourth quarter on higher revenue.

Net income in the fourth-quarter was $46.9 million or $0.89 per share compared with net loss of $3.4 million or $0.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding items, adjusted EPS was $1.57 versus $0.78 a year ago.The consensus estimate by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was $1.73.

Revenue increased to $360.4 million from $270.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The Street expected $357.41 million. Th revenue increase was attributed by increase in product sales which was 43% up than the same quarter last year.

EBS is currently at $68.25, close to its 52-week high of $71.19.

