Stock Alert: Eli Lilly Continues Its Uptrend

(RTTNews) - Shares of drug maker Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) have been surging for the past few weeks. It has gained nearly 30% in less than a month. The stock has been trading in the range of $101.36- $151.55 in the last 52-weeks.

Eli Lilly is among many any other drug makers around the world, who are testing their existing medicines for the new coronavirus, or working on new therapies.

On April 10, Lilly said, in partnership with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) it is planning to test its rheumatoid arthritis drug Olumiant (Baricitinib) in patients with Covid-19. The study is expected to start this month in the U.S. with expansion plans to other sites including Europe and Asia.

The company also intends to advance its drug candidate LY3127804, a monoclonal antibody, to phase II study in pneumonia patients with COVID-19. The trial is to begin later this month in the U.S.

Lilly is planning to report its first-quarter financial results on April 23. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.47 per share on revenue of$5.46 billion in the quarter.

Tuesday, LLY was up $6.69 or 4.63% before closing at $151.11.

