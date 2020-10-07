Stock Alert: Element Solutions UP On Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty chemicals company Element Solutions Inc (ESI) are rising more than 6% Wednesday morning on the news of share repurchase by the company.
The company today said it has bought back 1.5 million shares from affiliated entities of Nicolas Berggruen, a co-founder and former director of the Company for $11.50 per share.
Also, Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares and unaffiliated third-party investors acquired additional shares representing all of Berggruen's remaining shares of the company's common stock.
The stock is currently trading at $12.46, close to its 52-week high of $12.74.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
