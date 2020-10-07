Markets
ESI

Stock Alert: Element Solutions UP On Share Repurchase

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty chemicals company Element Solutions Inc (ESI) are rising more than 6% Wednesday morning on the news of share repurchase by the company.

The company today said it has bought back 1.5 million shares from affiliated entities of Nicolas Berggruen, a co-founder and former director of the Company for $11.50 per share.

Also, Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares and unaffiliated third-party investors acquired additional shares representing all of Berggruen's remaining shares of the company's common stock.

The stock is currently trading at $12.46, close to its 52-week high of $12.74.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular