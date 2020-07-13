Stock Alert: ElectroCore Surges 190%

(RTTNews) - Shares of electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) surged nearly three-fold on Monday morning after the company said the US FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the use of gammaCore Sapphire CV for the treatment of asthma exacerbations in COVID-19 patients.

ECOR is currently trading at $2.47, up $1.62 or 190.5882%, on the Nasdaq.

ElectroCore, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, said the FDA issued an EUA authorizing the use of gammaCore Sapphire CV non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation at home or in a healthcare setting to acutely treat adult patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow.

"Needless to say, we are very pleased to have received this EUA, and we intend work vigorously to make this novel therapy available to physicians treating known or suspected COVID 19 patients who are experiencing exacerbation of asthma-related breathing difficulty," said Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.