Markets
ECOR

Stock Alert: ElectroCore Jumps 56% After Updating Device Availability

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) are gaining almost 56 percent or $0.86 in Friday's morning trade at $2.40.

Thursday, electroCore provided an update on the availability, distribution, and pricing for its gammaCore Sapphire CV non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy under its Emergency Use Authorization or EUA.

The EUA allows for the use of gammaCore Sapphire CV at home or in a healthcare setting to acutely treat adult patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow.

electroCore expects the initial distribution to hospitals and patients to begin on July 31. While gammaCore Sapphire CV's list price is $1,750, electroCore is offering to all customers for $1,250 until further notice.

electroCore has traded in a range of $0.32 to $5.64 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ECOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular