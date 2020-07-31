Stock Alert: ElectroCore Jumps 56% After Updating Device Availability

(RTTNews) - Shares of electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) are gaining almost 56 percent or $0.86 in Friday's morning trade at $2.40.

Thursday, electroCore provided an update on the availability, distribution, and pricing for its gammaCore Sapphire CV non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy under its Emergency Use Authorization or EUA.

The EUA allows for the use of gammaCore Sapphire CV at home or in a healthcare setting to acutely treat adult patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow.

electroCore expects the initial distribution to hospitals and patients to begin on July 31. While gammaCore Sapphire CV's list price is $1,750, electroCore is offering to all customers for $1,250 until further notice.

electroCore has traded in a range of $0.32 to $5.64 in the past 52 weeks.

