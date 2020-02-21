Stock Alert: Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) Shares Trading Close To 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) are now trading close to its 52-week high of $10.09 today, after the company reported stellar Q4 results. The stock has been trading between $3.05 and $10.09 in the past one year.

The company, on Feb. 20, reported Q4 net income of $91.2 million or $0.57 basic per share versus a loss of $218.2 million or $1.38 basic per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $20.3 million or $0.13 per share compared to a loss of $18.9 millio or $0.11 per share in the prior year period.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $191.9 million from $92.8 million generated a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million for the quarter.

