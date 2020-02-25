Stock Alert: Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) Shares Hit New 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) reached a new 52-week high of $10.97 on Feb. 24, and closed Monday's trading session at $10.88, up 95 cents or 9.57%. The stock has been trading between $3.05 and $10.97 in the past one year. Trading volume surged to 13.8 million versus an average volume of 2.8 million shares.

As recently as on Feb. 20, the company reported Q4 net income of $91.2 million or $0.57 basic per share versus a loss of $218.2 million or $1.38 basic per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $20.3 million or $0.13 per share compared to a loss of $18.9 millio or $0.11 per share in the prior year period.

Revenue for the quarter surged to $191.9 million from $92.8 million generated a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.