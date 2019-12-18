Stock Alert: Elanco Animal Regains Health

(RTTNews) - Shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), regained 14% in a month from its 52-week low, to close at $28.76 on Tuesday.

The company has been on an acquisition spree during this year to strengthen what Elanco calls its Innovation, Portfolio and Productivity strategy. In August, Elanco entered into an agreement with Bayer AG to acquire its animal health business, its third acquisition deal signed this year. With this deal, the company is looking for doubling its Companion Animal business. The transaction, valued at US$7.6 billion, is expected to close in mid-2020.

Last month, the company had reported 1% increase in the third-quarter revenue to $771.3 million from the last year's quarter.

Net income in the third quarter was down at $10 million or $0.03 per share from $60.2 million or $0.020 per share in the corresponding quarter last year. Adjusted EPS, however, rose to $0.30 from $0.29 last year. This compares with $0.26 expected by the Street.

Revenue for the full year is expected in the range of $2.99 billion- $3.005 billion while analysts have a consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Adjusted EPS for the year is seen in the range of $1.04- $1.08. Analysts estimate earnings of $1.07 per share.

Elanco is a global animal health company developing innovative solutions that protect and enhance animal health. The Company's products are marketed under more than 125 brands in over 90 countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.