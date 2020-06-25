Stock Alert: Ekso Bionics Jumps 100%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO), dealing in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, are surging more than 100% Thursday morning after the company said it received 501(k) clearance from the FDA to market its EksoNRTM robotic exoskeleton for use with patients with acquired brain injury (ABI).

EksoNR is the first exoskeleton device to receive FDA clearance for rehabilitation use with ABI.

EksoNR is the next generation device of the most clinically used robotic exoskeleton, and was previously cleared by the FDA for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation in 2016.

Ekso Bionics stock is currently trading at $6.29. Over the 52-week period, the stock has traded in the range of $2.25- $20.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.