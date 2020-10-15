Stock Alert: Eiger BioPharma Climbs 8%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) are climbing more than 8% Thursday morning after the company announced positive results from the study of its antiviral therapy in Covid-19 patients.

The study called ILIAD (Interferon Lambda for Immediate Antiviral Therapy at Diagnosis in Covid-19)in outpatients with mild to moderate Covid-19 showed that the SARS-CoV-2 RNA viral load decline from baseline was significantly greater in the Lambda group than in the placebo group from day 5 on wards.

EIGR stock is currently trading at $9.35. It has traded in the range of $4.55- $15.82 in the last one year.

