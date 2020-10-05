Markets
EIDX

Stock Alert: Eidos Therapeutics Hits New 52-week High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) are rising more than 34 percent or $18.06 in Monday's morning trade at $69.97, after touching a new 52-week high of $70.15.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO), a company focused on genetic diseases, said Monday it has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Eidos that it does not already own, representing about 36.3 percent of Eidos' outstanding shares.

The deal has a value of up to an aggregate maximum of $175 million of cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Upon closing, Eidos will become a wholly owned subsidiary of BridgeBio, and its stock will cease trading independently on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Eidos Therapeutics has traded in a range of $28.39 to $70.15 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular