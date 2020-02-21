Markets
Stock Alert: EHealth Gains 6% On Better Earnings, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of health insurance provider eHealth, Inc.(EHTH) are climbing more than 6% Friday morning after fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped estimates. The company also provided revenue and earnings outlook for the full-year, better than the Street view. EHTH touched 52-week high today and is trading at $138.06.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $88.8 million or $3.58 per share compared to $26.1 million or $1.25 per share for the year-ago quarter.Excluding items, earnings were $4.13 per share.Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $2.43.

Revenue for the quarter increased 124% year-over-year to $301.7 million. Revenue was influenced by $50.8 million gain from the change in estimate for expected cash commission collections relating to outstanding Medicare Advantage plans. Excluding this, revenue was $259.4 million. The Street expected $234.87 million.

For the full-year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $580 million to $620 million. The consensus estimate is at $546.02 million. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $3.56 to $4.09 per share. The Street expects earnings of $3.01 per share.

