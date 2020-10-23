Stock Alert: EHealth Down On Wider Net Loss

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported a wider net loss for the third quarter.

Currently, shares are at $77.60, down 5.80 percent from its previous close of $82.02. The online health insurance marketplace provider posted a third-quarter net loss of $14.5 million compared to an $11 million loss in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 35 percent to $94.3 million from $69.9 million in the previous year. For the 52-week range, the shares have traded in a range of $57.15 to $152.19.

