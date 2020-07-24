Stock Alert: EHealth Down 32%

(RTTNews) - eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) shares are sliding more than 32 percent on Friday morning trade, despite it reporting narrower than the expected net loss for the second quarter. The company recorded net loss of $3.37 million or $0.13 per share, compared to net loss of $5.75 million or $0.25 per share in the previous year.

Total revenue for the quarter was $88.77 from prior year revenue of $65.77 million. Analysts, on average, were looking for net loss of $0.65 per share on revenue of $83.81 million.

EHTH is currently trading at $76.80, down 32.63 percent from its previous close of $114.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.