Stock Alert: EGain Tanks 30% On Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of eGain Corp. (EGAN) tanked 30% on Wednesday morning hurt largely by the software-as-a-service provider's second-quarter outlook, which is below current estimates.
EGAN is currently trading at $11.65, down $5.29 or 31.23%, on the Nasdaq.
On Tuesday, eGain said it expects to report adjusted earnings between a loss of $0.02 to earnings of $0.02 per share and sales of $18.1 million to $18.7 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $19.84 million.
For the first quarter, eGain reported net income of $2.0 million or $0.06 per share, compared to $1.2 million or $0.04 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $2.5 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $1.7 million or $0.05 per share last year.
Revenue rose 10.90% to $19.06 million from $17.19 million last year.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryEGAN
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Why the Market is Higher Despite the Contested Election, And Why It Can Go Even Higher
- Dow Jones Surges 750 Points After Election; UnitedHealth and Tech Giants Rally; Caterpillar Stock Sinks
- Daily Markets: Stocks Spiking Higher Amid Political Uncertainty and Expected Gridlock
- Hikma Pharma Launches Icosapent Ethyl Capsules In U.S. - Quick Facts