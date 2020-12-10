Stock Alert: Editas Medicine Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of genome editing company Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) are climbing more than 16 percent or $8.27 in Thursday's morning trade at $58.85, after hitting a new 52-week high of $60.48.

Wednesday, Editas Medicine said it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for the initiation of a phase I/II clinical trial of EDIT-301, an experimental CRISPR/Cas12a gene editing medicine in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company previously received Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA for EDIT-301.

Editas Medicine has traded in a range of $14.01 to $60.48 in the past 52 weeks.

