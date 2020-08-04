Stock Alert: Edgewell Personal Down As Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Edgewell Personal Care Co. (EPC) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company's third-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates. Currently, EPC is trading at $27.55, down 10.67 percent from its previous close of $30.84. The company reported profit of $4.7 million or $0.09 per share, compared to loss of $460.7 million or $8.51 per share in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.66 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $0.82 per share.

Net sales were $483.9 million, down 20.6 percent from $609.2 million a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $530.03 million.

