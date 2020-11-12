Stock Alert: Edgewell Personal Care Climbs On Quarterly Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning on better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter were $21.0 million or $0.38 per share compared to $40.7 million or $0.75 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EPS of $0.59 for the quarter beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.56 per share.

Net sales were $488.8 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 7.4% when compared to the prior year quarter; The consensus estimate stood at $466.41 million.

For the full-year, the company sees adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.62 to $2.82. Analysts see earnings of $2.76 for the period.

EPC is currently at $34.01 and has traded in the range of $20.51- $38.97 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.