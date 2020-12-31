Stock Alert: Ebang Int'l Jumps 30% On News Of Cryptocurrency Exchange

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) are gaining over 13% on Thursday morning after the blockchain technology company announced it will launch cryptocurrency exchange next quarter.

EBON is currently trading at $5.59, up $0.67 or 13.72%, on the Nasdaq.

Ebang International expects to commence public testing of its cryptocurrency exchange and officially launch the exchange in the first quarter of 2021. Currently, the company has completed the internal testing of its cryptocurrency exchange.

CEO Dong Hu said, "We will also explore other business opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry such as establishing mining farms and cryptocurrency mining to optimize the structure of our offerings in the blockchain industry value chain."

