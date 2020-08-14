Markets
Stock Alert: Ebang International Rises 24% On Forming Singapore Subsidiary

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), a China-based manufacturer of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products, are rising more than 24 percent or $1.17 in Friday's morning trade at $5.91.

Friday, Ebang International said it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore in preparation for establishing a cryptocurrency exchange. The company plans to seek the relevant governmental approval and license to operate the cryptocurrency exchange and related business.

Ebang International has traded in a range of $3.80 to $8.00 in the past 52 weeks.

