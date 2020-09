(RTTNews) - Shares of Bitcoin mining machines maker, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) are surging more than 60% Thursday morning and hit a new high of $14.42.

Ther are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

The stock, which was debuted on the Nasdaq on Jun 26, 2020, at an opening price of $4.60, has jumped nearly 3-fold since then.

