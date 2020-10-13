Stock Alert: Ebang International Climbs 15%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) are gaining over 15% on Tuesday morning. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

EBON is currently trading at $10.62, up $1.42 or 15.43%, on the Nasdaq.

Ebang, which was listed on Nasdaq on June 26, 2020, at an opening price of $4.60, has more than doubled since then.

Ebang International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products.

