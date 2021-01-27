Stock Alert: Eastman Kodak Climbs 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eastman Kodak Inc. (KODK) are rising more than 17 percent or $1.62 in Wednesday's morning trade at $11.05 despite no company-specific news.

Shares of Eastman Kodak are gaining on Wednesday amid continued spikes by heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) due to speculative trading. Eastman Kodak's shares are reportedly being targeted by retail investors.

Eastman Kodak has traded in a range of $1.50 to $60.00 in the past 52 weeks.

