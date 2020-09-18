Stock Alert: Eastman Kodak Adds 5%

(RTTNews) - Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) shares are rising on Friday morning trade, building its momentum from yesterday.

Currently, shares are at $11.63, up 8.65 percent from its previous close of $10.70 on a volume of 57,332,615. The shares have traded in a range of $1.50 to $60.00 on average volume of 27,621,215.

In response to COVID-19, the Federal government has shortlisted Kodak to receive a loan $765 million loan and that would have helped to launch Kodak Pharmaceuticals to produce key ingredients for COVID 19 treatments.

The stock has soared to more than $60 from single digits, however, fell on reports of insider trading. On Wednesday, KODK climbed nearly 79 percent on a special committee's legal report that the company has not violated internal policies or the securities regulations or other laws.

