Stock Alert: Earthstone Energy Gains 11% After Buying Working Interests In Certain Assets

(RTTNews) - Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) shares are rising on Monday morning trade announced the acquisition of working interests in assets in southern Gonzales County, Texas from four separate sellers. The company said the aggregate purchase price of the Eagle Ford Acquisitions was approximately $48 million in cash.

The independent energy company engaged in the development of oil and natural gas properties said it intends to continue seeking other value-enhancing transactions.

Currently, shares are at $11.60, up 11.86 percent from the previous close of $10.37. The shares have traded in a range of $2.41-$11.61 on average volume of 293,714 for the last 52 weeks.

