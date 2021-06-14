Markets
ESTE

Stock Alert: Earthstone Energy Gains 11% After Buying Working Interests In Certain Assets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) shares are rising on Monday morning trade announced the acquisition of working interests in assets in southern Gonzales County, Texas from four separate sellers. The company said the aggregate purchase price of the Eagle Ford Acquisitions was approximately $48 million in cash.

The independent energy company engaged in the development of oil and natural gas properties said it intends to continue seeking other value-enhancing transactions.

Currently, shares are at $11.60, up 11.86 percent from the previous close of $10.37. The shares have traded in a range of $2.41-$11.61 on average volume of 293,714 for the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESTE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular