Stock Alert: E.l.f. Beauty Increases 9% On Better Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of cosmetics company e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) climbed $1.59 or 9.17% on Thursday after the company raised its full-year outlook, and reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

ELF has been on an upswing with nearly 120% growth for the past one year. It closed Thursday's trading at $18.93, close to its 52-week high of $19.96.

For the full-year, the company has raised its sales outlook to the range of $274 million- $277 million from $256 million- $272 million, provided earlier. Adjusted EPS is now seen between $0.55 and $0.59 per share, up from $0.44- $0.48 provided earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $0.53 on sales of $276.83 million for the period.

Net income for the third quarter was $8 million or $0.16 per share compared with $9.7 million or $0.20 per share in the comparable quarter last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.24 beat estimates by 9 cents.

Net sales during the quarter also had registered a 3% growth year-on-year at $80.8 million.

