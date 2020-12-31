Stock Alert: E.l.f. Beauty Hits New 52-week High On Addition To S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF), a provider of cosmetic and skin care products, are rising more than 7 percent or $1.70 in Thursday's morning trade at $25.15, after hitting a new 52-week high of $26.39.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Wednesday that e.l.f. Beauty will replace Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) in the S&P SmallCap 600. The change is effective prior to the opening of trade on Thursday, January 7.

e.l.f. Beauty has traded in a range of $7.58 to $26.39 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.