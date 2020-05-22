Markets
ELF

Stock Alert: E.l.f Beauty Rises 10% On Upbeat Q4 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) are gaining more than 10 percent or $1.49 in Friday's morning trade at $15.92 after the beauty company reported earnings and sales for the fourth quarter that beat analysts' expectations.

Thursday, e.l.f. Beauty said its fourth-quarter net loss was $0.3 million or $0.01 per share, narrower than $17.9 million or $0.37 per share loss in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.10 per share, compared to $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net sales grew 13 percent to $74.7 million from $66.1 million in the same period last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter on sales of $67.06 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. e.l.f. Beauty said it has been a significant decline in retail sales due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and expects this trend to continue until consumers return to normal shopping pattern.

The stock has traded in a range of $7.58 to $20.00 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ELF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular