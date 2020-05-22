Stock Alert: E.l.f Beauty Rises 10% On Upbeat Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) are gaining more than 10 percent or $1.49 in Friday's morning trade at $15.92 after the beauty company reported earnings and sales for the fourth quarter that beat analysts' expectations.

Thursday, e.l.f. Beauty said its fourth-quarter net loss was $0.3 million or $0.01 per share, narrower than $17.9 million or $0.37 per share loss in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.10 per share, compared to $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net sales grew 13 percent to $74.7 million from $66.1 million in the same period last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter on sales of $67.06 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. e.l.f. Beauty said it has been a significant decline in retail sales due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and expects this trend to continue until consumers return to normal shopping pattern.

The stock has traded in a range of $7.58 to $20.00 in the past 52 weeks.

