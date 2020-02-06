Stock Alert: Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) reached a 52-week high of $19.24 today, after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.

The company's Q4 net income was $51.8 million or $2.26 per share compared to a loss of $81.5 million or $4.02 per share last year.

Core net operating income was $0.66 per share compared to $0.54 per share reported in the prior year period.

GAAP net interest income was $16.2 million versus $12.9 million in the previous year. Non-GAAP net interest income was $22.4 million, higher than the prior year's $17.8 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Analysts estimates typically exclude certain special items.

