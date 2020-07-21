Stock Alert: Dynavax Down 12%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) are currently losing nearly 12% on Tuesday morning despite no stock-specific news.

DVAX is currently trading at $10.33, down $1.37 or 11.71%, on the Nasdaq.

On Monday, in an SEC filing, the company announced that Senior Vice President Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.

Dynavax Technologies is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Meanwhile, China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA), which is developing CoronaVac for treatment of coronavirus, has collaborated with Dynavax to evaluate CoronaVac in combination with Dynavax's advanced adjuvant, CpG 1018.

